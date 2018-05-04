What time would a London Super Bowl start?

Getty Images

One of the big topics in the first slow week of the offseason came from the stated aspirations of Jaguars owner Shad Khan to bring a Super Bowl to London, if/when he buys Wembley Stadium. (And it could be more if than when.)

Apart from the question of whether the American people would tolerate our premier sporting event being exported to another country (we wouldn’t) is the question of when a London Super Bowl would begin.

For years, the Super Bowl has had a 6:30-ish E.T. kickoff. In London, that’s 11:30 p.m. local time. So either the game would start earlier (not bloody likely) or the Super Bowl would end not all that long before the rays of morning light begin to creep into the outer rim of the fog.

Maybe the powers-that-be in England would gladly accommodate a late-night football party, if it means hosting the Super Bowl. And that would surely be the only way to do it, since the NFL would have no choice but to ensure that the Super Bowl seems no different in any way, if it’s ever played a long way away from American shores.