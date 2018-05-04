What will Aaron Rodgers’ new deal look like?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has set a new bar when it comes to every relevant contract metric — new money, total value, real guarantees, cash flow, etc. So what does that mean for the next man up, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers has two years left on his current contract, at a total payout of $42 million (including workout and per-game roster bonuses). His challenge will be to get the Packers to disregard or downplay those numbers and to negotiate a deal from scratch. This will make a short-term deal like Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ three-year, $84 million deal less practical, since it would give the team only one more year of certainty. And so the structure will more likely resemble the six-year, $169.25 million deal (with a real guarantee of $100 million) signed by Ryan.

So what will Rodgers want? Six years, $170 million? Six years, $175 million? $180 million?

Ryan is the first guy to get to $30 million in new money; maybe Rodgers will want to be the first guy to get to $30 million in total value at signing. A six-year, $180 million contract would do that.

With roughly 60 percent of Ryan’s contract fully guaranteed at signing, a $180 million contract for Rodgers would mean that at least $108 million would be fully guaranteed at signing.

Assuming that Rodgers can get a straight $30 million average at signing, that would result in a much higher new-money average. He’d be getting $138 million over four years on top of what he’s already due to earn. That’s an average of $34.5 million in new money.

If that happens (and that’s still a relatively large “if”), it will mean that the top of the market has moved a full $10 million in less than a year, with Andrew Luck‘s $24.5 million bumped by Derek Carr‘s $25 million bumped by Matthew Stafford‘s $27 million bumped by Jimmy Garoppolo‘s $27.5 million bumped by Cousins’ $28 million bumped by Ryan and then by Rodgers.

Whatever Rodgers eventually gets, the Ryan deal set the floor. The only question is how high the ceiling goes once Rodgers puts his name on the bottom line.

  2. If that’s what the market will bear, so be it. Of all the quarterbacks mentioned in this article, Rodgers is the only one that has come close to deserving it.

  3. This is the precise reason why the run on college qb’s in the draft will continue to escalate. When you can draft your qb and pay him 30 million or less for his ENTIRE contract due to the rookie wage scale, player value judgements will take precedent.

  4. How about a nice even $200 million? Cousins got the big deal because he was a free agent. Rodgers and Ryan are in similar positions so they are being paid based more on how good they are. Rodgers is much, much better than Ryan so the contract should be significantly higher.

  10. Only greedy/jealous/shallow people will look to what others make in order to feel satisfied. Rodgers could never earn another dime and he and his children/grandchildren will still live opulent lives. The Ryan deal does not have to be “the floor”. Attitudes such as “I must be the highest paid” are always a problem when looking beyond the individual and in a team game it is hard not to. I’ve seen plenty of QBs with that mentality and very few have ever won a championship. Manning comes to mind as the exception but the argument is he should have won more but his team was hampered. Meanwhile, I’ve never heard of Brady saying anything like that and his team has been in the AFC championship or Superbowl almost every year. Brady certainly isn’t hurting for money.

    Love the way you guys frame it as if you know Rodgers’s only desire is to be the highest paid qb in the league. Gotta feed the haters I guess.

  12. He will be paid more than Ryan, mainly because of his other duties, asst. GM, HC etc. oh hell, just give him the franchise.

  13. 2 years under contract.
    2 years franchised.
    Then he is 38.
    And Rodgers gets banged up a lot more than say Brady or Brees.
    How effective will he be then?

    My point is it has to make sense for the Packers to give him a big contract.
    Is it worth a 4 year extension at 32MM/year?
    It also depends what the franchise tag is in 2 and 3 years. If you pay a QB 35MM and he misses half the season you are doubly hurt. You have a back playing a lot of games, and you don’t have the supporting cast because the money is sunk in the QB.

    If Rodgers was a couple of years younger then I would do the extension.

    But 38 and getting dinged up for 4 years (34-38) may not be as productive.

