Bills tried to trade up with Browns, Broncos before getting Josh Allen at No. 7

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills got their man, quarterback Josh Allen, by trading up to the seventh overall pick in the draft. But they wanted to trade up higher.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says he was working hard on trying to get the fourth overall pick, but Browns General Manager John Dorsey was holding out for too high a price.

“I probably talked to John Dorsey more than anybody through the process, but we could not come to an agreement on what was fair,” Beane told the Buffalo News.

Beane also had a deal in advance with Broncos General Manager John Elway that would have seen the Bills send the 12th overall pick, the 22nd overall pick and a second-round pick to Denver in exchange for the fifth overall pick. But Elway said he would only do that if the player he wanted was off the board at No. 5. It turned out the player Elway wanted, Bradley Chubb, was available, and the Broncos stayed put and drafted him.

“John calls me and says, ‘All right, here’s what we’ll do,’” Beane said. “We finalized the deal, but it’s contingent on his guy not being there. . . . I was a little bummed when Elway told me, ‘Hey, this is our guy.’ I felt like what I had to offer John was better than anybody else could offer. I felt like I was bidding against myself, basically.”

In the end, Beane got a much better deal: To trade up from 12 to 7, Beane only had to give the Buccaneers two second-round picks, and not the 22nd pick in the first round. That allowed Beane to get Allen and then make another trade in the first round to get another player he wanted, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Beane thinks the trades he made ended up even better than the trades he tried to make.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Bills tried to trade up with Browns, Broncos before getting Josh Allen at No. 7

  1. They could have gotten Allen by staying at 12. And they should have taken Rosen anyway.

  2. The Bills somehow got 2 top 10 players with 2 late first round picks, I say bravo to the Beane on Cinco day !!

  3. Ruha Nuggetcrusher says:
    They could have gotten Allen by staying at 12. And they should have taken Rosen anyway.
    ———————————————————————————————

    Sounds like the Dollar General school of football franchise management. The Bills had that for years with Ralph Wilson, God rest his soul.

  4. deer in the headlights, dopey, way over his head.. horrible accuracy, pair him with AJ and Pick 6 Peterman and you have the worst QB unit in the NFL and it’s awesome

  6. I disagree on Rosen. I think he is toxic and won’t be very good in this league. Reminds me of Ryan Leaf when he got drafted in 1998 with that attitude. Thinks he is bigger than the game.

  8. Allen was the worst QB in this draft class..he couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn and likes to lock into his first read, they messed up horribly

  9. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Bills end up with best NFL QB in the Draft and best NFL LB in the Draft. Beane lucky star was flashing brightly in this year’s Draft.

  10. This doesnt make him sound too smart… I think I would have kept it quiet. Things worked out much BETTER for him because the other teams would not make the deal he wanted… This is the NFL FO’s today. That is the reason they are overpaying for these non SB winning QB’s today. They operate out of “FEAR! The fear of NOT getting this person or that person. Not so with Bill Bellichick. Now I see it may not be that Bellichick is so much smarter than the rest of these coaches and GM’s, its that does NOT operate out of fear-thats when you get taken. A GREAT negotiation understands-there is no one person you have to have. And with that mindset, you will ultimately win by avoiding overpayment deals just because of Market talk. The only true value is “on the field and the cap impact on the team today and in the future!”

  11. for all the couch Football gm’s out there..me included ! Completion and Accuracy % are 2 different measures. if Allen completed 16..YES 16 more passes he would of completed 60% of his passes !!!…

  13. With the black widow in charge look for more poor draft picks and poor contracts in the future.

  14. So many armchair “experts” in comment threads on this site. Reading all those mock drafts really make people seem like they know more than professional scouts. How about we give the kid a chance?

    It amazes me how many people’s default attitude is that of hatred. It says a lot about why our country is such a disaster, filled with toxic partisanship.

  15. It’s big of the GM to come out and admit that he did everything right. I guess that’s why the Bills are a perennial powerhouse.

  16. I’m not holding my breathe with Allen. Does he see the field this year? I don’t know. Does it matter? I don’t know.
    Am I patient? Uh, am I a Bills fan? Yes.

    He’s not Tyrod and that’s good.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!