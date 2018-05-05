How safe will the kickoff have to become to save it?

After years of simply trying to reduce the number of kickoffs, changes finally are being made to the kickoff play in an effort to make it safer. So how safe does the “most dangerous play in the game” have to become before the NFL will choose permanently to keep it?

In a new online question-and-answer session with fans, Packers CEO Mark Murphy offers a summary regarding the current status of the kickoff.

“As we’ve discussed here before, the kickoff is by far the most dangerous play in the game,” Murphy writes. “You are five times more likely to suffer a concussion on a kickoff than a play from scrimmage. The kickoff is so dangerous because the collisions are often at full speed. I was part of the meeting this week in New York. The discussions were very productive. The special teams coaches came forward with a number of recommendations that should make the play safer. The recommendations included eliminating the two-man wedge, eliminating the running start for the kickoff coverage team, and requiring eight players on the return team to be within 15 yards of their restraining line. The changes should make the play more like the punt, where blockers are running alongside the players on the coverage unit. We’re very hopeful that these changes will result in fewer injuries on a kickoff, but we will continue to monitor this closely. We’re hopeful that these change will allow us to keep the kickoff in the game.”

Murphy, who previously has made it clear that the kickoff play remains on a “short leash” and that it could still go away, doesn’t elaborate on how safe the kickoff must become in order to save it. But if the concussion rate during kickoffs remains five times greater than in normal scrimmage plays, there’s surely an ideal ratio that the NFL hopes to achieve.

Is it 1:1? Or is 2:1 good enough? No one has provided that information, yet.

That said, there’s a good chance that this is less about reducing concussions and more about removing from the game a play that carries with it the greatest risk of a catastrophic — and possibly fatal — injury.

Nearly nine years ago, then-Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer created a stir with a matter-of-fact assessment of the risk of playing NFL football:  “The truth of the matter is . . . somebody is going to die here in the NFL. It’s going to happen.” The “most dangerous play in the game” presents the greatest risk of that, since players who are moving in opposite directions at full speed and who dip their helmets at impact risk the kind of upper spinal cord injury that will induce paralysis and, even worse, end life.

Think of the consequences to the NFL if a player pays the ultimate price. Congress instantly would convene hearings and commence drafting legislation. Debates would emerge about the morality of watching football (those debates already have popped up from time to time regarding chronic the health risks of the game). Eventually, a federal commission with the power to oversee and regulate football could emerge, which likely is the we-know-what’s-best-for-us NFL’s worst-case business scenario.

So even if avoiding a fatality isn’t the impetus for the ongoing examination of the kickoff, it should be. And it’s no surprise that the NFL won’t say “we don’t want someone to die on the field” when addressing its concerns about the play. The fact that people in the league routinely call it “the most dangerous play in the game” has to give the league’s lawyers nearly as many chest pains as an FBI raid on their offices, apartments, and/or hotel rooms. If people like Murphy were to admit that the league fears a fatality — and if a fatality were to happen — it could be game over, literally.

  1. “The truth of the matter is . . . somebody is going to die here in the NFL. It’s going to happen.”

    Well it hasn’t happened and with the constant increase in pad and helmet technology it likely never will happen.

    More people die in auto racing than football.

    I don’t see the UFC being all to worried about CTE or a guy dying in the Octagon.

    Guys have died in boxing. Yet they don’t wear helmets in a fight.

    Sissy commies are trying to weaken and pussify America. Nothing screams Americana more than the flashing light bulbs during the kickoff of a big game. Hence it has to go. Next up, the left’s war on McDonald’s and Coke a Cola.

  2. If the punt is safer, why don’t they just replace the kickoff with a punt? Move it up to the 45 or 50 yard line, allow the return team a chance to block it and let the kicking team fake it (it could substitute for the on-sides kick). I would just not allow an out of bounds kick. If the punt on the kick off goes out of bounds, the return team can take it at their own 35 yard line. Touch backs go out to the 20

  3. Will they draw the line at eliminating the kick off? After that will replace it with eliminating the new number one cause of injuries? Will the process just keep repeating itself until we no longer recognize the sport.

  5. The same arguments that kickoffs “are too dangerous to allow any more” apply to every single play in an NFL game. They might as well just cancel the league. Oh that’s right, then the vastly greedy billionaires would lose the revenue stream and teams would sell for a few million not a couple billion.

  6. I keep saying this over and over.

    Kick it off from the 50. You will have a ton of onside kicks which is one of the most exciting games in football. Out of the endzone means the 20. Let them faircatch it. Goes to the 20. Get’s rid of the large guys and you have more pure athletes running around and it ALLOWS fringe players to make the team. That is what is lost in all of this. What happens to them?

  7. Just hang 2 flags from the kick returners side and call it flag football.

    The players are getting more and more money as the NFL gets worst. The end result is we’re waiting for a different league. Go ahead and take this league over seas…

  8. Sports are a microcosm of life. The risks and the rewards are all a part of it. Nothing in existence is guaranteed anything. Our society devolved to a point where we believe we can actually and accurately control our own destiny. The NFL is in the process of systematically eliminating all random variables the sport has to offer and place the outcome of the game in the hands of their officials. The trick is to mask it as an enhancement for the protection of the players. Controlling the known variables and eliminating, as much as possible, the unknown variables or factors than can contribute to random occurrences, allows a greater ability to influence the desired outcome of a game. In simple terms. the House always wins because the House creates the rules of the game. But people still believe they beat the House by gambling. This is just another adjustment to increase the odds for the house. Don’t knock the NFL hustle, just don’t get hustled.

  9. Regardless of what they ultimately decide to do, getting rid of the kickoff’s ability to go for onside kicks would be too much of a change. Whatever happens there needs to be the ability for the kickoff team to get the ball back at a similar frequency as before or they’re fundamentally changing football way too much.

  10. Ok. I’m not that great at math but i’ll give this a shot. Pro Football has been around since the late 1800″s. Not sure how long the kick off has been in existence, but whatever. So lets just base this on 20 teams over 125 years at 10 games a year at 5 kickoffs a game = 125,000 kickoffs. I know this number is way off but its just an example. Refresh my memory, how many players have died from the most dangerous play in sports? Not trying to be insensitive here but my god media and NFL. Calm down please. Nobody is “outraged” at the kickoff. Its more like if you get rid of it , it’s just going to turn more fans off to your game. Stop making up new rules every friggin year to please people. Opps too late.

  11. Barney Fife says:
    May 5, 2018 at 11:27 am
    Sports are a microcosm of life. The risks and the rewards are all a part of it. Nothing in existence is guaranteed anything. Our society devolved to a point where we believe we can actually and accurately control our own destiny. The NFL is in the process of systematically eliminating all random variables the sport has to offer and place the outcome of the game in the hands of their officials. The trick is to mask it as an enhancement for the protection of the players. Controlling the known variables and eliminating, as much as possible, the unknown variables or factors than can contribute to random occurrences, allows a greater ability to influence the desired outcome of a game. In simple terms. the House always wins because the House creates the rules of the game. But people still believe they beat the House by gambling. This is just another adjustment to increase the odds for the house. Don’t knock the NFL hustle, just don’t get hustled.

    ________________

    I’m sorry, but how is the kickoff any “more random” than any other play? When did the refs lose the ability to throw flags during kickoffs?

  12. Eliminate the penalty for kicking the ball out of bounds, and spot it where it goes out.

    Most of the time kickers will put it out inside the 20. Once in awhile they’ll shank it, and a real return will happen, or the ball will go out at the 40.

    The onside kick will still be in play as an option.

    More drama, fewer injuries. Win, win.

    NEVER eliminate the kickoff altogether.

  13. Replace the kickoff with a punt, injuries go down, problem solved.
    Are punts more dangerous than a passing or running play? I don’t think so.
    Are punts more exciting than a touch back, yes.

  14. For 30 years the NFL has been changing the rules to open up the passing game. Players are running full speed across the middle, yet they have no worries about the danger there.

