Hue Jackson: Todd Haley has total autonomy over the Browns’ offense

Hue Jackson is an offensive coach, and the offense the Browns have run during his first two seasons has been his. Given the Browns’ 1-31 record over those two seasons, it’s probably good news in Cleveland that that’s changing.

Jackson said at the Browns’ rookie minicamp on Saturday that new offensive coordinator Todd Haley has “total autonomy” over the offense, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. Jackson added that he has complete trust in Haley because Haley “is one of the best in the business.”

In a sign of just how much Jackson is willing to take a hands-off approach to the offense, he was working with the defensive backs at Friday’s rookie minicamp.

Jackson is still the person who will choose the starting quarterback, and Jackson says Tyrod Taylor will start over first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. But whether it’s Taylor or Mayfield starting in Cleveland this year, they’ll be running Todd Haley’s offense.