Orlando Franklin retires, wants to be a full-time dad

Getty Images

Veteran offensive tackle Orlando Franklin was cut by Washington this week, and he’s decided not to seek employment elsewhere.

Franklin wrote on Instagram today that he has decided to retire and be a full-time dad.

“Hey everyone it’s been a rough few days for me and more importantly a rough three weeks of me not being able to see my family every day once I got off work, over the last few days I’ve realized that FaceTiming my son is just not enough,” Franklin wrote. “I’ve always looked forward to being a father and right now I’m not at my best because I cannot be a good father here in DC while my wife and son have to be in Denver. And for this reason I have talked it over with God, my family, and my agent, and have decided to retire after seven years of playing in the NFL.”

The 30-year-old Franklin was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2011 and also played for the Chargers.