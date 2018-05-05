Orlando Franklin retires, wants to be a full-time dad

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

Veteran offensive tackle Orlando Franklin was cut by Washington this week, and he’s decided not to seek employment elsewhere.

Franklin wrote on Instagram today that he has decided to retire and be a full-time dad.

“Hey everyone it’s been a rough few days for me and more importantly a rough three weeks of me not being able to see my family every day once I got off work, over the last few days I’ve realized that FaceTiming my son is just not enough,” Franklin wrote. “I’ve always looked forward to being a father and right now I’m not at my best because I cannot be a good father here in DC while my wife and son have to be in Denver. And for this reason I have talked it over with God, my family, and my agent, and have decided to retire after seven years of playing in the NFL.”

The 30-year-old Franklin was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2011 and also played for the Chargers.

13 responses to “Orlando Franklin retires, wants to be a full-time dad

  1. Good for him. He’s made $24 million in his career, and if he’s invested it responsibly, he’ll be able to be a stay at home dad indefinitely.

  6. That’s a nice sounding reason but prob total BS – the reality is that after 2 injury-plagued and poor-performance seasons with Chargers he then tried and failed to get onto several teams elsewhere (Jets, Dolphins, Jags among others), before lasting 5 days on Saints, then tried to get onto Giants and one or two others before Skins picked him up end of Oct – but he only got on the field in one game. Dude is just too banged up. They signed him to a risk-free reserves contract in January but have now cut him. And the main reason he’s not seeking employment elsewhere is because he’s already tried everywhere.

  7. Good for Franklin!! 7 yrs in the NFL is more than most ever get, move forward and do great things

  8. it breaks my heart.. making all that money, working 4-5 hours a day for 6 months.. gone on the weekend 8-10 times a year… off most of 6 months… poor baby!

  9. Dads rule!! The rest of us should applaud you, Orlando. The love of a child surpasses none. Thanks for being the Dad you are. Family is always > than the NFL. Best of luck.

  11. Orlando, you were always one of my favorite Broncos. One of the most cerebral and articulate guy ever. Delighted you continue to live in Denver, welcome home!

  12. Kudos to him, he’s made plenty of money and had a solid career, I can’t help but respect walking away healthy to spend more time with your family. Plus now he doesn’t have to worry about getting beat up by grown men, he just has to worry about getting beat up by his kids XD. But seriously, I’m happy for him.

