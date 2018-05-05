Packers break their Terrell Buckley rule for Jaire Alexander

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
AP

More than 20 years ago, the Green Bay Packers adopted under G.M. Ron Wolf an unwritten rule: No cornerbacks shorter than five-feet, 10-and-a-half inches. New G.M. Brian Gutekunst broke that rule with his very first draft pick in the job previously held by Wolf.

And there’s a connection between the guy who inspired the rule and the player who prompted Gutekunst to disregard it. Former Packers defensive back Terrell Buckley (five-nine) previously served as position coach at Louisville for new Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander (five-10-and-a-quarter).

“T-Buck, he taught me a lot of technique,” the 18th overall pick in the draft said recently, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “As far as swagger goes, I tell T-Buck all the time, ‘I got my swag from T-Buck.’ So he knows that. He played with some swagger too, now, if you watched him.”

Buckley has continued to give Alexander advice. Alexander may need more of it in order to adjust to life in Green Bay.

“Never in my life did I think I’d be here in Wisconsin, so it’s an experience,” Alexander said. “It’s definitely different. Even the plane ride coming in, I’m like, ‘Man, there’s so many fields and stuff.’ I don’t know what to expect. But it’s been pretty cool.”

Alexander makes up for his lack of height not only with swagger but also with great coverage ability, uncanny ball skills, and a knack for returning punts. It was enough to get Gutekunst to make an exception to the Terrell Buckley rule.

5 responses to “Packers break their Terrell Buckley rule for Jaire Alexander

  1. All they need is one of two immediate game-changers. Ted’s picks gave us a lot, but not too many game changers. Packers have not had their fair share of immediately-good rookies. That’s why the front office change was bade. Fingers-crossed.

  3. NFL is a matchup game. Packers have a 6’3″ corner(King), a 6’1″ corner(Jackson) and a 5’10” corner(Alexander). I say start the best 2 and move Alexander to the slot on nickel coverage. Also Alexander can stay with your shorter quick twitch recievers(Hill, Beckham, Brown, Cooks, etc) allowing you to bracket them and use your longer corners elsewhere.

  4. He may be shorter than what gb usually draft, but middle of the pack for db in this year’s draft. He’ll have a lot of practice with taller receivers. Every day he will be practicing against those tall receivers gb drafted. Cool that tbuck was his position coach

  5. stellarperformance says:
    May 5, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    In Ted’s defense, though, it’s awfully hard to find game changers when you’re drafting in the high twenties or even the thirties year after year after year. Imagine if he’d drafted in the top fifteen all those years… or even half of those years.

    My only real knock on Ted is that after he started having a fair amount of success with UDFA, he seemed to become a little too enamored with the idea.

