Patrick Peterson has been getting a lot of text messages from Josh Rosen

Before the draft, Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen said he couldn’t wait to have teammates again. His new teammates may soon be longing for the days before Rosen joined the team.

To be clear at the outset, it’s not about his ability. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson expressed a belief on Thursday that Rosen can be a franchise quarterback. But Peterson joked that Rosen already has, essentially, Hall of Fame texting skills, because Rosen has been sending Peterson a lot of text messages.

“It was a like a 10-page message,” Peterson said with a laugh, via azcentral.com. “I’m like, ‘Why are you texting me this for? I’m freaking enjoying dinner with my wife right now.'”

Rosen keeps sending texts to Peterson, asking questions about buying a house to in-season body maintenance.

“Josh has been texting me like there’s no tomorrow,” Peterson said. “I’m trying to get him with a realtor so he has place to lay his head.”

Peterson may want to steer him toward a place that doesn’t have electricity, so that Rosen won’t be able to charge his phone.