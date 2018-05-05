Ravens plan joint practices with Rams, Colts

Getty Images

The Ravens will have joint practices with both the Rams and the Colts Colts ahead of their August preseason games.

The previously announced Ravens-Rams practices will take place at Ravens camp leading up to their preseason game on Thursday, August 9. Ravens-Colts practices will take place at the Colts’ training camp home on Friday, August 17 and Saturday, August 18 before the teams meet in a preseason game on Monday, August 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the joint practices today.

“Both those coaches called us,” Harbaugh said. “We have the longer training camp this year, with the extra game, the Hall of Fame Game. So the way the training camp laid out it looked like it would be good for us to create some breaks in the schedule and play against somebody else.”

The Ravens haven’t had joint practices recently. The Colts had a joint practice with the Lions last year, while the Rams had joint practices with the Chargers last year.