Ravens sign eight of their 12 draft picks

The Ravens are taking care of plenty of rookie business this weekend, along with their first minicamp.

The team announced that eight of their 12 draft picks had signed their rookie deals, all four-year pacts.

The players signed include the final eight picks, beginning with their fourth-rounders: Cornerback Anthony Averett, center Bradley Bozeman, safety DeShon Elliott, wide receivers Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott, tackle Greg Senat, defensive end Zach Sieler, and linebacker Kenny Young.

That leaves the top four picks, including first-round tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Lamar Jackson, and third-round tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.