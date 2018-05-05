Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

If you’re looking to buy a Dolphins jersey with Brock Osweiler‘s name on it, he finally has a number.

Who leaves the Patriots first, Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?

The post-Russ Brandon Bills will continue to hold training camp at Brandon’s alma mater, St. John Fisher College.

Jets rookie Dimitri Flowers, an undrafted free agent, believes he’s not specifically a fullback but generally a football player (cc: @PFTCommenter).

The Ravens’ rookies have their numbers, and Orlando Brown Jr. will wear one of the numbers his father wore during his time with the team.

Bengals special-teams coaches have begun making plans for teaching the new kickoff play.

Cleveland officials haven’t had any formal conversations with the Browns regarding a new or renovated stadium.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger may not be excited about rookie QB Mason Rudolph, but the team’s official website is.

The Texans have moved Treston Decoud from cornerback to safety.

Colts QB Andrew Luck is a very deep thinker.

The Jaguars hope this year’s fourth-round rookie curbs the off-field incidents, in the same way that last year’s third-round rookie did.

Titans LB Wesley Woodyard looks forward to mentoring first-round rookie LB Rashaan Evans.

Sixth-round rookie OL Sam Jones looks forward to helping the Broncos’ offensive line.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the team’s next step is the Super Bowl. (It’s a step the Chiefs haven’t taken since before Mahomes’ father, former MLB player Pat Mahomes, was born.)

Here’s a look at six Raiders who defected to Oakland from Kansas City.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers says the team has “the pieces to do something special.”

Retired Cowboys TE Jason Witten has had a giraffe named after him.

Former Giants RB Brandon Jacobs is participating in the push to get the team to retire Michael Strahan’s number.

The Eagles’ receiver corps is lacking one thing: Divas.

Washington RB Chris Thompson says rookie RB Derrius Guice‘s video-game habit isn’t a problem.

The Bears like the confidence displayed by WR Anthony Miller, and they don’t want him to restrain it.

Auburn running backs coach Tim Horton has high praise for his former pupil, new Lions RB Kerryon Johnson.

Undersized Packers first-round CB Jaire Alexander will immediately be tested by the team’s taller rookie receivers at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer explained the decision to sign CB Holton Hill, who was undrafted due to off-field issues.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank calls Matt Ryan an “elite quarterback” (cc: @PFTCommenter).

The Panthers’ defensive backs will be coached by Jeff Imamura and Richard Rogers, for now.

How many sacks should the Saints expect from rookie pass rusher Marcus Davenport?

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David looks forward to reuniting with DE Jason Pierre-Paul, who played football together at Fort Scott Community College.

The Cardinals’ interior defensive line play won’t change much in the shift from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

Hall of Famer Fred Dean’s grandson is getting a tryout with the 49ers.

Former Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane has received a one-year suspended sentence for reckless driving.

Get to know Rams rookie Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.