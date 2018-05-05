Todd Bowles: I’m not inhibiting Sam Darnold

AP

Unlike the Browns, the Jets aren’t ruling out their rookie quarterback starting Day 1.

While downplaying Sam Darnold‘s first day at rookie minicamp, Jets coach Todd Bowles also wasn’t ready to name Josh McCown the team’s starting quarterback without a competition.

“[I’m not] inhibiting him,” Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We’re giving him everything. He’s going to learn as he goes, and he might get the reps as he goes. We’ll make that determination in the preseason and see where we are at the end of it, but we’re not holding him back. We’re not rushing him, but we’re not holding him back at all.”

It is McCown’s job to lose entering training camp, but Darnold is expected to get the majority of reps in the preseason. The Jets also will give Teddy Bridgewater a chance.

Bowles said “time will tell” on whether Darnold will develop into a franchise quarterback. Darnold, who went 20-4 as a starter at USC, better. That’s why the Jets traded up to select him third overall.