Vegas win totals show Texans, Patriots should have easiest schedules

Getty Images

The win totals that Vegas sports books take bets on are one of the best ways to predict how good each team in the NFL will be. The sports books are in business to make money, and they’re not going to make money if they’re way off on the lines they set. So they’re careful about setting the over-unders as close to reality as possible.

But the win totals don’t only tell us how good each team is expected to be. They can also tell us something about how difficult each team’s schedule is expected to be.

It’s simple: Take each team’s 16 opponents, calculate the win totals for all of those teams, and you’ve got a pretty good indication of how strong a schedule that team will face. That’s a much better approximation of strength of schedule than using the combined 2017 records of a team’s opponents, which has shown to be just about meaningless as a predictor of a team’s actual strength of schedule.

At SharpFootballStats.com, Warren Sharp has calculated strength of schedule based on Vegas win totals, and two teams stick out as having particularly easy schedules: The Texans and the Patriots.

Houston benefits from a last-place schedule that has them facing the Browns and Broncos, both of which are expected by Vegas to have losing records again this year, as well as from the AFC South teams playing the AFC East teams. Aside from the Patriots, Vegas thinks the other three teams in the AFC East are all going to be bad this year, which means the Texans get three easy games on their schedule — and means the Patriots should have six easy games in their division.

So it’s easy to see the Texans, especially if Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt are back at 100 percent, getting to the playoffs. And the Patriots, who have dominated the AFC East in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era like no team has dominated a division in NFL history, should once again stroll to a home playoff game.