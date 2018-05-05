Vikings have seven of eight draft picks under contract

Getty Images

One week ago, the NFL was still plodding through the fourth round of the draft. Now, one team has all but one of its draft picks under contract.

The Vikings have announced that two more rookie draft picks have been signed, pushing the total to seven of eight.

The newest draft picks under contract are fourth-round defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (pictured) and fifth-round tight end Tyler Conklin. The only unsigned rookie is first-round cornerback Mike Hughes, the 30th overall pick in the draft.

Hughes said Friday that, once he gets his contract, he’ll be buying his mother a house. He’ll be able to afford one; based on his draft position, he’ll be getting a four-year deal in the range of $10 million.