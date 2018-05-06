Browns sign first pick in round two, and two other draft selections

AP

The Browns have gotten the process of getting their picks under contract started. Three have signed their rookie deals.

The trio is led by former Nevada offensive lineman Austin Corbett. He was the first pick of day two of the draft, taken at the top of round two.

It’s better to be the first pick in round two than the last pick in round one; the money isn’t dramatically different, and the player taken in round two isn’t subject to a fifth-year option.

Also signed are sixth-round receiver Damion Ratley and sixth-round defensive back Simeon Thomas.

The Browns eventually will turn their attention to a pair of first-round picks: Quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward. Given that Mayfield considered going without an agent, his agents may feel compelled to drive a hard bargain on either or both of the primary issues that can stall negotiations: (1) offset language; and (2) signing bonus cash flow.

While in many cases the offset language for the fully-guaranteed deal isn’t an issue because the team won’t be cutting the player before he completes the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, the Browns have drafted two other first-round quarterbacks since the current rookie compensation system debuted (Brandon Weeden in 2012 and Johnny Manziel in 2014). Neither made it more than two years before being released.