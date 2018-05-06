Browns sign two after minicamp tryouts

Getty Images

The Browns added two more players to their roster after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that tight end Julian Allen and defensive lineman Lenny Jones have signed contracts after attending the practices on a tryout basis.

Allen had 22 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown over two seasons at Southern Mississippi. He transferred to the school after starting out at Lackawanna College.

Jones entered the professional ranks in 2016 when he signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent. He has also spent time with the Cowboys and Rams, but has never appeared in a regular season game.

The Browns signed 13 other undrafted rookies before the camp and got three of their draft picks under contract this weekend as well.