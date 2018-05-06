Chiefs sign 14 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

Wide receiver Byron Pringle showed a knack for making big plays while at Kansas State and led the nation last year with an average of 25.2 yards per catch.

If he shows the ability to make those big plays against NFL competition, Pringle could wind up with a spot on the Chiefs. He was one of the 14 undrafted free agents to sign contracts with the Chiefs before their rookie minicamp got underway this weekend.

The Chiefs also have 43 players trying out for the team, including linebacker Elliott Berry. Berry’s older brother Eric is one of the top players on the Kansas City defense and his twin brother Evan signed with the Browns this week.

The rest of the undrafted signings are California linebacker Raymond Davison, Bowling Green tackle Ryan Hunter, Arkansas State defensive tackle Dee Liner, Marshall quarterback Chase Litton, Arkansas State tight end Blake Mack, Northern Arizona wide receiver Elijah Marks, LSU running back J.D. Moore, Holy Cross center Jimmy Murray, Iowa linebacker Ben Neimann, Southern Illinois tackle Devondre Seymour, Oregon defensive back Arrion Springs, Murray State defensive back D'Montre Wade, and LSU running back Darrell Williams.