Todd Bowles didn’t know Christian Hackenberg was changing throwing motion

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
Yes, Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg has changed his throwing motion. No, his head coach didn’t know it was happening.

“He hasn’t talked to me about it,” coach Todd Bowles said Saturday, via the New York Daily News. “He just worked on it. I’ve learned about it after that fact.”

In an ordinary situation, that would be odd. But with Hackenberg languishing on the bench to the point where some wonder whether he’ll ever play for the Jets or anyone, Hackenberg has every reason to do whatever he has to do to improve, because whatever he’s done to this point isn’t working.

A second-round pick in 2016, Hackenberg has yet to make a regular-season appearance. With four quarterbacks currently on the roster (Hackenberg, Teddy Bridgewater, Josh McCown, Sam Darnold), chances are that either Hackenberg or Bridgewater won’t be when the 2018 regular season begins.

UPDATE 1:11 p.m. ET: The initial version of this article said the Jets didn’t know Hackenberg was changing his motion. Apparently, the Jets did. Bowles didn’t. Which is odd, but which also demonstrates the relative irrelevance of Hackenberg at this point.

9 responses to “Todd Bowles didn’t know Christian Hackenberg was changing throwing motion

  4. Well, at least Hackenberg is throwing real footballs. That puts him one step above Andrew Luck.

  6. Actually, it not that whatever Chris has done in the past isn’t working – it’s whatever the JETS and their coaching staff is doing isn’t working. The coaching and direction they give is incompetent.

    It’s their job to develop him. They haven’t or more likely don’t know how. All they keep doing is drafting and signing guys and hoping they know what to do. QB coach on the JETS has to be one of the easiest jobs in the NFL. No one expects you to actually do anything.

  7. Why does this matter at all? He’s the odd man out, and was a terrible reach in the 2nd round given his accuracy issues. Josh Allen, take notice.

  8. Doesn’t it demonstrate that Todd Bowles is a horrible defensive minded coach who doesn’t have a clue what the offense does? There’s a reason Andy Reid, Doug Peterson, Jay Gruden, and Jon Gruden have quarterbacks who improve and play well while defensive minded coaches like Jeff Fisher, Romeo Crennel, Wade Phillips, John Fox, and others keep getting fired and blaming it on the quarterbacks, none of whom ever improved.

  9. “Good for Chris. Someone in the room has to be the adult.”

    Sure. Why not have it be the fourth string quarterback who can’t hit the broad side of a barn?

