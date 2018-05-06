Jets sign two more draft picks

Getty Images

The Jets have half of their six-man draft class under contract.

The team announced that sixth-round picks Parry Nickerson and Foley Fatukasi have signed their four-year deals. A third sixth-rounder, running back Trenton Cannon, signed his deal on Friday.

Nickerson had 18 interceptions in 48 games for Tulane and will be vying for a cornerback job behind Morris Claiborne and Trumaine Johnson during his rookie season. Jets coach Todd Bowles said that Nickerson, who is 5’10” and ran a 4.32 40 at the Scouting Combine, will work both outside and in the slot in practice.

Fatukasi was taken a pick after Nickerson and the defensive lineman comes to the NFL after recording 19 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over 48 games for Connecticut.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and tight end Chris Herndon are the three picks who remain unsigned.