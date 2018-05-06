Kolton Miller starting his career at left tackle

Getty Images

Kolton Miller is starting his career at left tackle. Will he start at left tackle?

The Raiders have Donald Penn, a three-time Pro Bowler, including each of the past two seasons. But Penn is 35 and continues to rehab from Lisfranc surgery on his right foot in December.

Miller, the Raiders’ first-round pick, started 14 career games at left tackle and nine at right tackle. Thirteen of his starts at left tackle came last season as he protected Josh Rosen‘s blindside.

The Raiders have worked Miller “almost exclusively” at left tackle so far, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“That’s where he has recently played,” Gruden said. “We like him at left tackle. We think he’s a prototype left tackle. He can bend; he’s got the length that you’re looking for and he’s a sharp kid. That doesn’t mean that’s where they’re going to end up, though.”