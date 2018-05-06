Lamar Jackson hasn’t heard from Joe Flacco, yet

Getty Images

After the Ravens picked Lamar Jackson in round one, incumbent starter Joe Flacco had nothing to say about Jackson. Since then, Flacco has had nothing to say to Jackson.

Yes, Flacco seems to be far closer to Ben Roethlisberger than Josh McCown on the Rookie Quarterback Welcome Wagon Meter. And for good reason; given Flacco’s salary, cap number, and recent performances, it’s clear that the Ravens didn’t add Jackson to be insurance against a Flacco retirement or a guy who could be moved to receiver but as the potential successor to the Super Bowl XLVII MVP.

Meeting with reporters during rookie minicamp on Saturday, Jackson was asked whether he has heard from Flacco. The answer?

“No, I haven’t,” Jackson said. “No I haven’t.”

It sounds like he also hasn’t heard from recently-signed veteran backup Robert Griffin III, based on his answer to the next question of whether Jackson would ask Flacco or Griffin.

“I don’t know yet,” Jackson said. “How they see things on the field. What made them learn the system even faster, stuff like that.”

Of course, there’s only so much help they can provide as Jackson gets his feet wet, because it’s becoming more and more clear that the Ravens will be finding ways to get Jackson on the field while Flacco is still the starter. Whether that means splitting Flacco out wide in Wildcat formation or using Jackson in a Kordell Stewart-style “slash” role remains to be seen.

It also remains to be seen whether Flacco cooperates with that approach happily or whether he flashes any type of irritation or frustration with the ball from time to time being temporarily taken from his hands, so that the Ravens can decide whether to permanently take it away from him.