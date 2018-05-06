Mason Rudolph on Roethlisberger: I’d say same thing if I were him

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week that he was surprised that the team took quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third round of the draft because he thought they could use players who can help the team now more than one who will be on the sideline if all goes according to plan.

That came after Roethlisberger said that he plans to play for 3-5 more years, which would eat up most or all of Rudolph’s rookie contract if he was in Pittsburgh for all those years. Rudolph said on NFL Network that he wouldn’t expect to hear anything else from the longtime Steelers starter.

“If I was Ben, I’d probably say the same thing,” Rudolph said. “He’s a competitor. Obviously, he has a lot of confidence in himself, like I do and yeah, he’s going to be a future Hall of Famer and I would expect him to say that. So I’m just looking forward to going in there and learning the system, competing, raising my level of play, preparing like I’m the starter even though obviously I won’t be the starter. And just waiting and being prepared for whenever I get my time. Whenever my time comes, to be ready and take advantage of it.”

Roethlisberger’s comments this week didn’t make for the warmest welcome for an incoming rookie, but Rudolph doesn’t appear to be too thrown by what the veteran had to say. He’ll be in Pittsburgh to practice for the first time at next weekend’s rookie minicamp.