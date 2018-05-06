Memphis gets third AAF team

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is coming to Tennessee.

The third franchise in the eight-team developmental league slated to debut next year will be headquartered in Memphis. The announcement was made on Friday, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Former NFL star Hines Ward will travel to Memphis next week to announce the team’s first head coach. Steve Spurrier will coach a team in Orlando, and Brad Childress will coach a team in Atlanta.

The AAF was founded by Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian. The goal is to supplement the NFL, giving players and others opportunities to get reps in a game setting, with the possibility of catching the NFL’s attention.