Michael Griffin signing one-day deal to retire with Titans

Safety Michael Griffin was out of the league last year and he will officially drop the curtain on his playing career on Monday.

The Titans announced that is when Griffin will sign a one-day contract so that he can retire as a member of the team. Griffin joined the Titans as the 19th overall pick of the 2007 draft and spent nine seasons with the team.

Griffin was selected to two Pro Bowls over that span and was voted a second-team All-Pro for his work during the 2010 season. His 25 interceptions are tied for eighth in franchise history and he also compiled 11 forced fumbles and seven sacks in his 141 games for Tennessee.

Griffin was released in February 2016 and signed with the Vikings a short time later. He was released by Minnesota that September and wrapped up his career with 40 tackles in 13 games for the Panthers.