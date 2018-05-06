P.J. Hall signs rookie deal with Raiders

AP

The Raiders announced the signing of another draft pick on Sunday.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Hall was selected in the second round of last week’s draft.

Hall comes to the Raiders after four strong years at Sam Houston State. He left the school as the all-time FCS leader in tackles for loss with 86.5 and will now be teammates with the previous record holder as linebacker James Cowser also plays for the Raiders.

Hall also had 42 sacks and nine forced fumbles during his collegiate years. Given his 14 blocked kicks for the Bearkats, the Raiders will likely find a spot for him on their special teams units as well.

Sixth-round pick Azeem Victor also signed his rookie deal this weekend, leaving the Raiders with seven unsigned picks.