P.J. Hall signs rookie deal with Raiders

May 6, 2018
The Raiders announced the signing of another draft pick on Sunday.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Hall was selected in the second round of last week’s draft.

Hall comes to the Raiders after four strong years at Sam Houston State. He left the school as the all-time FCS leader in tackles for loss with 86.5 and will now be teammates with the previous record holder as linebacker James Cowser also plays for the Raiders.

Hall also had 42 sacks and nine forced fumbles during his collegiate years. Given his 14 blocked kicks for the Bearkats, the Raiders will likely find a spot for him on their special teams units as well.

Sixth-round pick Azeem Victor also signed his rookie deal this weekend, leaving the Raiders with seven unsigned picks.

5 responses to “P.J. Hall signs rookie deal with Raiders

  1. This guy will be interesting to watch. Blocked 14 kicks in college and can squat 700 plus pounds. Guenther wanted him for the 3 tech. Interesting to see if his college game translates to the pros.

  3. I hope this guy ends up being a beast. Unfortunately he will not be teammates with James Cowser, as he just got cut, which sucks.

  4. Kid is explosive on tape, gonna be interesting to see now that the competition is way above what hes used too if he shows the same pop.

    Gruden said he wanted a Sapp 2.0, hopefully this is the guy, forsure reminds me of Sapp style wise.

    If not hopefully hurst can give us the pressure we need. Maybe PJ would be a solid DE in early down situations.

  5. Had high hopes for Cowser. He’s a good clean kid who will have no problem having a productive life after football if he doesn’t catch on with another team. Tweener and not properly used by Del Zero. Jack and his coaches couldn’t develop an infection with an open cut in a Tijinuana bordello.

