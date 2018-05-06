Pete Carroll: “We’ll see” whether Earl Thomas shows up for any of offseason program

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn’t expect Earl Thomas to show up for Phase 2 of the team’s voluntary offseason program, which began last week and runs three weeks. He is hopeful that maybe — possibly? — the safety will return for Phase 3 that begins May 21.

“We’ll find out,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’ve got to communicate. Phase 2 doesn’t look like it’s suiting him right now, so we’ll see. We’ll see what’s happening. Phase 3 is around the corner for us, so we’ll see. We’ve got one more week of Phase 2. Earl had a fantastic offseason, and I know he knows how to get in shape. Veterans sometimes look at those rules and they see ‘voluntary’ and they see it differently than the other guys, so we’ll see.”

The Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp runs June 12-14, and the team could fine him up to $84,435 for skipping all three days.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said recently he has received assurances from Thomas‘ representation that the safety won’t hold out in absence of a new deal. Thomas currently is scheduled to make $8.5 million in base salary before becoming a free agent in 2019.

The Seahawks drew interest in Thomas during the draft, including from the Cowboys, but did not find an offer that enticed them enough to trade Thomas.