Raiders sign sixth-round pick Azeem Victor

Getty Images

The Raiders have a member of their 2018 draft class under contract.

The team announced that linebacker Azeem Victor has agreed to a four-year deal. Victor was selected in the sixth round of the draft with the 216th overall selection.

Victor spent four years at the University of Washington, but missed time in each of his final two seasons. A leg injury kept him out in 2016 and he served a pair of suspensions last year that limited him to nine games. He had 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in those nine appearances.

Victor was the eighth of the Raiders’ nine draft picks this year. The team will wrap up its rookie minicamp on Sunday.