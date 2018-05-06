Report: NFL may delegate anthem policy to individual teams

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has said that players may protest during the anthem. Some teams have, as a practical matter, applied a different approach, discouraging and/or flat-out stating that players will not kneel. Soon, it could be for the teams to formally craft their own policies regarding whether players will be required to stand during the anthem.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the NFL may give teams the ability to create their own anthem policies.

Dubbed a “compromise” in the report, the NFL Players Association may not see it that way. As explained last month, the NFL gave players the right to protest during the national anthem. The league confirmed that right after Colin Kaepernick began his protests in 2016, and the NFL reiterated that right when the issue hit the fan with a flourish in 2017. Thus, as a matter of labor law, it may be impossible at this point for the NFL to unilaterally change the anthem policy by letting teams decide whether to rescind the players’ league-given right to protest.

Of course, the NFL can change the policy, if it wants. The question would then become whether the NFLPA would fight any change to the policy via the available legal channels, arguing that the issue has morphed into a mandatory subject of collective bargaining.

So it’s hardly a compromise to give the teams the power to tell players not to kneel. It could end up instead being a powderkeg, at a time when the issue has largely subsided, but for the pending Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion grievances.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Report: NFL may delegate anthem policy to individual teams

  8. If protesting means being excluded from NFL rosters then players will stop protesting. They do not want what happened to Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick to happen to them. It makes no difference what the different policies are among different teams, if no team will hire a player who protested.

  9. The Player’s Association should ask Colin Kaepernick how that’s working out for him? Then step out of the way and permit the players to make up their own minds. They don’t need permission to kneel, we get that, but actions have consequences in the real world. And the team owners are ready to demonstrate that truism in spades.

  10. How about we keep protest and political posturing outside of the stadiums, and just play football instead. For those that want to pay money to see kneeling, go to church on Sunday and drop a fiver in the plate while you’re there.

  11. Get rid of the Anthem. Nobody will miss it. Does the NFL even represent the US anymore? Hoy many games are played in London. Mexico and Japan? Hello?

  12. Looks like the anthem truthers have nothing to do on a Sunday afternoon other than express their bigotry. They are so pious you would think they would be out visiting the sick or shut-ins. Nope, business as usual. A token appearance at church, then break out that twelve pack and post some anti-minority comments.

  13. Here should be the policy: America cares not a whit about a player’s politics or perceived victimhood. Protest all you want but not while working for me. While you are in my employ you will follow work rules, not antagonize our customers, nor cause them to cease doing business with OUR company. Got it?

  14. As a fan who did not watch one second of football past the first two games of last season I really hope that my team at least has the fortitude to tell their employees to stand and show respect for our national anthem, country, flag, veterans, etc or I will not be watching again.

  18. Stop playing the anthem at games,it’s has nothing to do with football and is only done because the military pay for it.

  19. It makes total sense for the NFL and the NFLPA to come to an agreement to change the policy on the anthem in exchange for removing marijuana from the banned substances list. Quick, easy, both sides get something they probably want equally badly and both sides can sell it as a win-win situation. Obviously, this won’t happen.

  20. Politics already permeates virtually every other aspect of American life these days; does it really need to be part of the NFL, too? It’s time to move on from this issue. Teams should just stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been played. Of course, West Coast franchises aren’t going to want to do that; many of them are more interested in making a political statement than in just going about their business and doing what we, the fans, are paying them to do.

  21. Seems pretty obvious to me that a country that has historically struggled with differences in skin color and equality would also struggle with having to hear those same concerns before watching a game. These young black-American athletes are doing nothing more than what those who came before them did; make a stand against unequal treatment even if it costs them their pay. When have we made a stand, for equal treatment, that cost us financially?

  22. willie jones says:
    May 6, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    Take a knee , raise a fist then lets move on to the eagles back to back

    5 10 Rate This
    —————————————
    I’m an eagles fan also
    You stand for the National Anthem with your left hand at your side, and your right hand over your heart. Than you repeat your super bowl run. If not. Go play in Canada.

  23. C’mon, just respect the Flag. Many, too many people of ALL colors lost their lives and limbs defending the flag, the least you can do is be mature enough to respect it (the Flag)……….

  24. Do the FANS get a say??? The fans pay for all the millions the players make and the billions the owners make. Let all season ticket holders vote and in general all fans on NFL.com. That would resolve it immediately!

  25. “Being anti American is all the rage in the world of leftists.

    To the contrary, protesting for individual rights and liberty is about as American as you can get.

  26. Pretty easy. In the contract just cut and paste the part where it says “ should” stand during the playing of the Anthem, cut and paste “must” stand stand during the Anthem of the United States of America 🇺🇸 You’re welcome. September can’t get here soon enough.

  27. Translation: Roger Goodell is too weak to change the wording of the player’s handbook to say “players must stand” like he should have done right at the beginning of this issue.

    The NFL had a great opportunity to support the players’ right to protest in several other ways, while insisting that when they’re on NFL property being paid to entertain NFL audiences that they not use that platform for social justice protesting.

    This would make the NFL functionally no different than every other prime-time television show in existence. The entertainers are paid to entertain. They don’t get to break script during the show and throw their fist in the air in protest. The TV networks/producers of the show might choose to carve out a moment during the show to air a commercial where the actors speak out on issues, but that’s a collaborative decision by everyone involved and is generally thoughtful to the target audience of the show.

    Rather than putting his foot in his mouth, which Goodell should have done on countless occasions throughout his career, he will probably double-down on his original “we support the players’ right to protest” message while then passing the buck down to the owners in an attempt to force the owners to be the bad guys while Goodell gets to appear like an innocent, passive spectator in the whole thing.

  29. Keep the players in the locker room until the anthem is played.

    At this point the Anthem isn’t about patriotism anymore, its about looking at who is doing what and deciding whether they are a patriot or an Uncle Tom.

    Everyone has made this entire process a complete debacle on the right and the left.

  30. What’s wierder, pretending that you stopped watching the NFL to total strangers online or actually stopping but still always reading and commenting on posts on this site?????

  31. Any player who kneels after what went on this off season is just flaunting his ignorance.
    If you kneel, by by career. At Least by by NFL career. Walmart career, now that’s a different story.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!