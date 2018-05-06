Report: NFL may delegate anthem policy to individual teams

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has said that players may protest during the anthem. Some teams have, as a practical matter, applied a different approach, discouraging and/or flat-out stating that players will not kneel. Soon, it could be for the teams to formally craft their own policies regarding whether players will be required to stand during the anthem.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the NFL may give teams the ability to create their own anthem policies.

Dubbed a “compromise” in the report, the NFL Players Association may not see it that way. As explained last month, the NFL gave players the right to protest during the national anthem. The league confirmed that right after Colin Kaepernick began his protests in 2016, and the NFL reiterated that right when the issue hit the fan with a flourish in 2017. Thus, as a matter of labor law, it may be impossible at this point for the NFL to unilaterally change the anthem policy by letting teams decide whether to rescind the players’ league-given right to protest.

Of course, the NFL can change the policy, if it wants. The question would then become whether the NFLPA would fight any change to the policy via the available legal channels, arguing that the issue has morphed into a mandatory subject of collective bargaining.

So it’s hardly a compromise to give the teams the power to tell players not to kneel. It could end up instead being a powderkeg, at a time when the issue has largely subsided, but for the pending Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion grievances.

Permalink 75 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

75 responses to “Report: NFL may delegate anthem policy to individual teams

  8. If protesting means being excluded from NFL rosters then players will stop protesting. They do not want what happened to Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick to happen to them. It makes no difference what the different policies are among different teams, if no team will hire a player who protested.

  9. The Player’s Association should ask Colin Kaepernick how that’s working out for him? Then step out of the way and permit the players to make up their own minds. They don’t need permission to kneel, we get that, but actions have consequences in the real world. And the team owners are ready to demonstrate that truism in spades.

  10. How about we keep protest and political posturing outside of the stadiums, and just play football instead. For those that want to pay money to see kneeling, go to church on Sunday and drop a fiver in the plate while you’re there.

  11. Get rid of the Anthem. Nobody will miss it. Does the NFL even represent the US anymore? Hoy many games are played in London. Mexico and Japan? Hello?

  12. Looks like the anthem truthers have nothing to do on a Sunday afternoon other than express their bigotry. They are so pious you would think they would be out visiting the sick or shut-ins. Nope, business as usual. A token appearance at church, then break out that twelve pack and post some anti-minority comments.

  13. Here should be the policy: America cares not a whit about a player’s politics or perceived victimhood. Protest all you want but not while working for me. While you are in my employ you will follow work rules, not antagonize our customers, nor cause them to cease doing business with OUR company. Got it?

  14. As a fan who did not watch one second of football past the first two games of last season I really hope that my team at least has the fortitude to tell their employees to stand and show respect for our national anthem, country, flag, veterans, etc or I will not be watching again.

  18. Stop playing the anthem at games,it’s has nothing to do with football and is only done because the military pay for it.

  19. It makes total sense for the NFL and the NFLPA to come to an agreement to change the policy on the anthem in exchange for removing marijuana from the banned substances list. Quick, easy, both sides get something they probably want equally badly and both sides can sell it as a win-win situation. Obviously, this won’t happen.

  20. Politics already permeates virtually every other aspect of American life these days; does it really need to be part of the NFL, too? It’s time to move on from this issue. Teams should just stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been played. Of course, West Coast franchises aren’t going to want to do that; many of them are more interested in making a political statement than in just going about their business and doing what we, the fans, are paying them to do.

  21. Seems pretty obvious to me that a country that has historically struggled with differences in skin color and equality would also struggle with having to hear those same concerns before watching a game. These young black-American athletes are doing nothing more than what those who came before them did; make a stand against unequal treatment even if it costs them their pay. When have we made a stand, for equal treatment, that cost us financially?

  22. willie jones says:
    May 6, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    Take a knee , raise a fist then lets move on to the eagles back to back

    5 10 Rate This
    —————————————
    I’m an eagles fan also
    You stand for the National Anthem with your left hand at your side, and your right hand over your heart. Than you repeat your super bowl run. If not. Go play in Canada.

  23. C’mon, just respect the Flag. Many, too many people of ALL colors lost their lives and limbs defending the flag, the least you can do is be mature enough to respect it (the Flag)……….

  24. Do the FANS get a say??? The fans pay for all the millions the players make and the billions the owners make. Let all season ticket holders vote and in general all fans on NFL.com. That would resolve it immediately!

  25. “Being anti American is all the rage in the world of leftists.

    To the contrary, protesting for individual rights and liberty is about as American as you can get.

  26. Pretty easy. In the contract just cut and paste the part where it says “ should” stand during the playing of the Anthem, cut and paste “must” stand stand during the Anthem of the United States of America 🇺🇸 You’re welcome. September can’t get here soon enough.

  27. Translation: Roger Goodell is too weak to change the wording of the player’s handbook to say “players must stand” like he should have done right at the beginning of this issue.

    The NFL had a great opportunity to support the players’ right to protest in several other ways, while insisting that when they’re on NFL property being paid to entertain NFL audiences that they not use that platform for social justice protesting.

    This would make the NFL functionally no different than every other prime-time television show in existence. The entertainers are paid to entertain. They don’t get to break script during the show and throw their fist in the air in protest. The TV networks/producers of the show might choose to carve out a moment during the show to air a commercial where the actors speak out on issues, but that’s a collaborative decision by everyone involved and is generally thoughtful to the target audience of the show.

    Rather than putting his foot in his mouth, which Goodell should have done on countless occasions throughout his career, he will probably double-down on his original “we support the players’ right to protest” message while then passing the buck down to the owners in an attempt to force the owners to be the bad guys while Goodell gets to appear like an innocent, passive spectator in the whole thing.

  29. Keep the players in the locker room until the anthem is played.

    At this point the Anthem isn’t about patriotism anymore, its about looking at who is doing what and deciding whether they are a patriot or an Uncle Tom.

    Everyone has made this entire process a complete debacle on the right and the left.

  30. What’s wierder, pretending that you stopped watching the NFL to total strangers online or actually stopping but still always reading and commenting on posts on this site?????

  31. Any player who kneels after what went on this off season is just flaunting his ignorance.
    If you kneel, by by career. At Least by by NFL career. Walmart career, now that’s a different story.

  32. I would be more supportive if the things Kaepernick says he is protesting were true.

  34. ilovemyravens says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Ah, forced “Patriotsm” to appeal caucasians is always the answer…
    _______________________
    More racism and racial division from the Left when they can’t make a coherent and persuasive argument. Color me surprised.

  36. “Being anti American is all the rage in the world of leftists.”

    Or, faux patriotism is all the rage in the world of fascists

  37. It would be incredibly foolish for the union to fight any anthem policy change in court. Which is why it probably will. Let’s figure out how we can reduce our leverage in the next CBA negotiation even further (if that’s even possible) by continuing to spit on the fans. Perception is reality. It doesn’t matter what your protest was supposed to mean. It matters how the message has been interpreted. Communications 101. The majority of fans at this point hate the players even more than they hate the Commissioner. The NFL union is the worst in sports.

  38. I love it that narrative is still that players are disrespecting the military by kneeling. That is such a B.S. spin by people of low intelligence. All they were asking for is for black people to not be killed by cops for no reason. I’ll repeat it again: All they were asking for is for black people to not be killed by cops for no reason.

  39. the NFL gave players the right to protest during the national anthem.
    ———————————————

    I don’t know many times this has to be said. We get it, we know the league said the players have that right and nobody is arguing against that proclamation. But, the NFL is a business. A huge business with lots of customers. Those customers love their country. Nothing anybody can say or do will ever change that fact. When you mess with the honor of our country we will make it hurt right in the wallet. Argue all you want about who makes rules for this or that, but you’ll find out who really makes rules eventually, the almighty dollar.

  40. swaynesworld says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:24 pm
    Seems pretty obvious to me that a country that has historically struggled with differences in skin color and equality would also struggle with having to hear those same concerns before watching a game. These young black-American athletes are doing nothing more than what those who came before them did; make a stand against unequal treatment even if it costs them their pay. When have we made a stand, for equal treatment, that cost us financially?
    —————————————————–
    Swaynesworld-can you elaborate on this “unequal treatment” they are standing up (or kneeling) against? Before you say anything about unequal treatment by the law it is fair to mention that over half the violent crime in the nation is committed by young black males(and most commonly to other young, Black Males), so if there is some over representation in some arrest/incarceration statistics there is your very simple reason for it. But Black Men are murdered everyday by the Police….right? Murdered you say? The vast majority of shootings are justified…feel free to go case-by case to see…and more White men are actually shot by the police then Black Men, believe it or not.

    If you are talking about general inequality nowadays I have to call BS. How? Black people have the same opportunity (I’d argue they have advantages in some instances) as anyone else. We all have equal opportunity; equality of outcome isn’t something that can be guaranteed by anyone to anyone.

    Colin Kaepernick is a fraud who never took a knee until he got benched….he now feels he is owed a job after not living up to the expectations of his contract and then turning into a self important jerk who caused nothing but distraction, division and millions of lost dollars. Unlike his contract he has earned his spot on the unemployment line.

  41. Kaepernick won’t acknowledge the 800 lb. elephant standing squarely in the middle of the room. That is the undeniable fact that THE existential threat blacks face comes from the sad reality that they are a thousand times more likely to be victims of violent crime by another black person. As compared to the relatively rare occurance of being killed by LEO. What’s the common thread with 98% of these police brutality/racism claims? Involvement in criminal activity, carrying an illegal weapon, and failure to comply. What am I missing?

  43. If people think kneeling for a flag makes you anti-american then you really need to find better values.

    This extreme patriotism is simply pathetic

  44. I can’t believe a supposedly ‘great’ nation is so offended my such an insignificant gesture. Bunch of little girls.

  45. harrisonhits2 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 4:26 pm
    “Being anti American is all the rage in the world of leftists.”

    Or, faux patriotism is all the rage in the world of fascists
    ————————————

    It’s funny when the fascists call other people fascists. Read a book or go back to high school.

  46. It’s a great idea. NFL owners are in fact CEO’s that should be allowed to run their teams and employ the people they choose

  48. mm556 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    I can’t believe a supposedly ‘great’ nation is so offended my such an insignificant gesture. Bunch of little girls.
    —————————————

    I can’t believe there are people in this country that get to sit on their iPhone, pound down cheeseburgers, mocha lattes and watch football all day and never stop and think about the pain and sacrifice that it took for us to get to this point. Or even appreciate what it still takes by patriots on a daily basis to protect all the things we take for granted or think we are owed. It’s not just a flag, it’s a symbol for everything and everyone in our life.

  49. Remember that old Life ceral commercial?
    “Im not gonna try it”
    “And Im not gonna try it”
    “I know, lets give it to Mikey”

  51. So what happens if a team that allows it has a road game at the stadium of a team that does not allow it? Its the home team’s stadium and local customer base they have to answer to so they have a right to say what goes on there. Do they just tell the other team not to come on the field during the anthem if they arent going to follow the local rules? Can of worms here without having a single consistent policy that applies equally to everyone.

  53. Liberalsruineverything says:
    May 6, 2018 at 5:22 pm
    mm556 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    I can’t believe a supposedly ‘great’ nation is so offended my such an insignificant gesture. Bunch of little girls.
    —————————————

    I can’t believe there are people in this country that get to sit on their iPhone, pound down cheeseburgers, mocha lattes and watch football all day and never stop and think about the pain and sacrifice that it took for us to get to this point. Or even appreciate what it still takes by patriots on a daily basis to protect all the things we take for granted or think we are owed. It’s not just a flag, it’s a symbol for everything and everyone in our life.

    3 1 Rate This
    ___________________________

    This might come as a shock to you but people can appreciate and respect service members and people who’ve done stuff for us massively despite not being offended by someone taking a knee. Luckily a huge amount of people in the military understand that and aren’t as upset as the snowflake civilians that are so hurt by it.

  54. Owning guns to protect yourself against your own government is fine.
    But…
    Freedom of Speech should not be used to criticize the Flag.

    The Left might be unpatriotic for wanting right for everyone
    But the Right is just plain idiotic.

  55. Respect the flag but disrespect those who have been affected by racism and oppression. Yeah, makes complete sense.

  56. cardinealsfan20 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:28 pm
    “Being anti American is all the rage in the world of leftists.

    To the contrary, protesting for individual rights and liberty is about as American as you can get.

    ———

    Except when the Left disagrees with the speech or the speaker….then they try abs shout it down or ban it. See today’s college campuses for exhibit A

  57. Oh look, the morally bankrupt conservatives are all gathered to preach about moral values… that’s cute. A whole bunch of white men (any minorities out there with the equivocators?) so a whole bunch of white middle aged men and their offspring demand that black people (league is 70% black, look it up) stand and honor THEM. We don’t care about YOUR problems, STAND!

    One can scarcely imagine what these wealthy ultra talented, college educated — MADE IT I.N THE USA black guys think about you fine fine fine folks, another day at the office with morons too stupid to know their racist. Y’all realize NFL players, they are not your peers, right? Even if you’re a 1% you’re not close to their resources. The ladies love them, they have money, skills to pay the bills, houses, more houses, party like a rockstar status and Tahiti in the offseason.

    Conservatives…when losing is winning!

  59. What has this multi-millionaire players accomplished by kneeling? They divided a country they say they want to unify. As a compat veteran I will say I fought for your right to a peaceful protest. BUT, to disrespect my flag and my country doing so makes me sick & embarrassed.
    The left will say it’s not against our veterans but perception is reality. If most think it is..then it is. Use your millions in a different way to bring attention to any cause you want. My opinion. Try homeless shelters, feeding the hungry, healthcare for children, better schools, and just maybe us Vets you say you care about. All I want is a smile and a thank you!

  60. It is so simple it’s stupid. But here you have the NFL falling over themselves trying to “please everyone” and end up pleasing no one. And you have the NFLPA which is a joke supporting the worst of their group. Let the player stay in the locker room & then come out to an empty stadium or to a chorus of boos. Or explain to ALL the players that this is a business where we are paying you millions the least you can do is show some respect. Protest at home or in the parking lot etc. The optics are bad & this is a business. Can you imagine at Ford or McDonalds or Walmart employees showing up for work in BLM t shirts? Or Pig Socks? What do the player really thing they are changing with kneeling? I have lived in every part of the US & yes there really are racists out there. Both citizens & police who are people too. But does anyone think the PD of any town supports racists?? But then you have the Police unions who will defend a racist cop. It’s all messed up.

  61. Teams didn’t come out until after the anthem was played for decades.

    Only about the last 10 years did teams come out for the anthem.

    Put it back like it used to be. Play the anthem for the fans right before the players come out.

    Put it back the way it used to be, players come out after the anthem, problem solved.

    Also play all home games at their home stadiums. End all London/Mexico games now. Season ticket holders paid for seat licenses & the right to 8 regular season home games per year, not 7.

  62. Ruha Nuggetcrusher says:
    May 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm
    I love it that narrative is still that players are disrespecting the military by kneeling. That is such a B.S. spin by people of low intelligence. All they were asking for is for black people to not be killed by cops for no reason. I’ll repeat it again: All they were asking for is for black people to not be killed by cops for no reason.

    ——————————
    How about people of other colors or dont they matter to you?

  63. mm556 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    This might come as a shock to you but people can appreciate and respect service members and people who’ve done stuff for us massively despite not being offended by someone taking a knee. Luckily a huge amount of people in the military understand that and aren’t as upset as the snowflake civilians that are so hurt by it.
    ————————————————

    Nothing shocks me much these days from anti American morons. Even the military will let them in sometimes. Then the media will find them make it look like everyone thinks like that but they don’t. You can think what you want and just keep losing.

  64. Liberalsruineverything says:
    May 6, 2018 at 6:49 pm
    mm556 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    This might come as a shock to you but people can appreciate and respect service members and people who’ve done stuff for us massively despite not being offended by someone taking a knee. Luckily a huge amount of people in the military understand that and aren’t as upset as the snowflake civilians that are so hurt by it.
    ————————————————

    Nothing shocks me much these days from anti American morons. Even the military will let them in sometimes. Then the media will find them make it look like everyone thinks like that but they don’t. You can think what you want and just keep losing.

    1 0 Rate This

    __________________________________________-

    Why not be a little more open-minded and accept that people can love the country but not be that fussed about the anthem and flag? You don’t have to like it but plastering all these people ‘un-american’ is just ignorant, most people use that time to stuff there face and use the toilet anyway no matter which side they fall on.

    If this was a story in North Korea you’d all be screaming about how barbaric and in-humane it is.

    Pure snowflakes, the lot of you

  65. sortssux says:
    May 6, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    How about people of other colors or dont they matter to you?

    I never made any personal statements about what I believe about “people of other colors”, or what matters to me at all. All I did was remind people why these players took a knee in the first place, since a large majority of people on this site have somehow turned “cops killing black people for no reason is not a good thing” into “these guys hate the U.S. military.”

  66. cardinealsfan20 says:

    May 6, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Hail to the Redskins and to Chief Wahoo!

    —————————————————

    Hail to the Redskins too brother!

  67. mm556 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Why not be a little more open-minded and accept that people can love the country but not be that fussed about the anthem and flag? You don’t have to like it but plastering all these people ‘un-american’ is just ignorant, most people use that time to stuff there face and use the toilet anyway no matter which side they fall on.

    If this was a story in North Korea you’d all be screaming about how barbaric and in-humane it is.

    Pure snowflakes, the lot of you
    —————————————————

    Being “open-minded” has nothing to do with it. People want to protest police violence go for it. Find a police station and grab some signs. When you publicly shove your politics in my face at a game that I pay a lot of money to enjoy by disrespecting my flag, you’re looking for a reaction and attention. Well genius, this is what it looks like. It’s not negotiable, that’s a line that won’t be crossed.

  68. There isn’t an NFL team that will publicly encourage or even allow their players to kneel during the national anthem unless they want to lose money and endure ridicule from fans.

    So when all 32 teams make the same decision, how long will it take certain media outlets to declare “collusion”? Less than five minutes.

  69. Ignoring the politics, this is just not how you do things in a league that has uniform rules and standards. OTOH, football does have a long history of punting.

  71. Mm556 says:

    Why not be a little more open-minded…
    ____

    What are you doing man, didn’t you get the memo?

    No quarter will be given and none will be expected. Fall back to your squadron – I’ll have someone send you a copy of the memo.

  72. Anyone who cares what players do during an anthem that is not even televised just might be mentally deranged..

  73. As explained last month, the NFL gave players the right to protest during the national anthem.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~
    No. You stated your opinion as fact and based it on limited information because you intentionally ignored relevant data that disproved your position. Not all that long ago that would have gotten a “journalist” censured for jeopardizing the reputation of the company/network/paper. Apparently that is now encouraged because it is all about some absurd personal brand or national agenda. Congrats on being first, and wrong, though. I bet you are so proud

  74. I’m to the point where they should just make them stay in the locker room. I’m tired of giving these clowns a platform to show how stupid they are.

  75. cardinealsfan20 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:28 pm
    “Being anti American is all the rage in the world of leftists.

    To the contrary, protesting for individual rights and liberty is about as American as you can get.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Dude, get a grip. Even if you somehow believe they are protesting about fair treatment for minorities and the end to police brutality how in the hell does that have anything at all to do with the NFL and its televised games played in front of thousands of fans? It doesn’t. Not one bit. As for your other claim about bigotry, you might want to actually read the comments on this story and the myriad others. People against the protest have several reasons but race isn’t among them. I’m assuming you have the ability to discern that but have chosen not to for some reason. If you actually sat down and reasonably thought through your side’s talking points on this issue you would probably realize they are misplaced. But you won’t because it isn’t about being reasonable. It is about appearing virtuous or better than the “uneducated” who don’t share your opinions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!