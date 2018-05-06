Seahawks will try Shaquem Griffin at WLB first

AP

Shaquem Griffin proved versatile at Central Florida, playing a variety of spots. He primarily played outside linebacker or safety.

The Seahawks want to try him at weakside linebacker first. That would allow the team to groom Griffin behind K.J. Wright this season, planning for the future in case Wright leaves in free agency in 2019.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s early impression, after three days of non-contact work in a rookie minincamp, is Griffin fits the weakside.

“He looked very comfortable, very natural,’’ Carroll said Sunday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He has a sense already for scheme and terminology. The position is the right spot for him, it looks like. We can be aggressive and use his speed. He’s already shown some sense in the passing game. and he had a couple really good plays adjusting to zone coverage and man coverage and things we’ve already seen. So those were good things to take away. And we can’t really get a feel at all for special teams but we know that that’s going to be a factor so we’re excited about that.”