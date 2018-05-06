Sunday morning one-liners

AP

Former Bills RB Thurman Thomas played pranks on visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Are the Dolphins taking too big a risk at quarterback?

Looking at how RB Sony Michel will fit with the Patriots.

Financial needs caused Jets DL Nathan Shepherd to take a break from college football before returning to play at Fort Hays State.

Will the Ravens keep three quarterbacks?

Former Bengals DL Devon Still remains involved in pediatric cancer causes.

Browns CB Denzel Ward took it easy on Saturday.

Reasons for the Steelers to be excited about rookie DT Joshua Frazier.

The Texans made an addition to the front office.

Colts QB Andrew Luck was talking books with author John Green.

DE Dante Fowler is still trying to earn the trust of the Jaguars.

The Titans are looking for more reliability from WR Corey Davis.

Broncos TE Troy Fumagalli gets the “cerebral” label.

Said Chiefs rookie LB Breeland Speaks from rookie minicamp, “My first reaction I had was, I could do this. I’m feeling pretty good about things so far.”

Raiders rookies got to spend some time with Willie Brown on Saturday.

Could the Chargers be interested in RB C.J. Anderson?

Former Cowboys TE Jason Witten received the Roger Staubach Award at an event put together by Emmitt Smith.

How can Giants WR Odell Beckham benefit from RB Saquon Barkley?

A review of what we learned about Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan this week.

Which defensive players are on the roster bubble for Washington?

A look at all the pieces involved in the Bears’ trade for QB Mitchell Trubisky.

Setting expectations for the Lions draft class.

The Packers like what they’ve seen from QB DeShone Kizer.

Vikings rookie DE Ade Aruna‘s journey to the NFL started in Nigeria.

Rounding up the reaction to Falcons QB Matt Ryan‘s extension.

Panthers TE Ian Thomas was adopted by his brother after his father died.

Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith‘s first taste of football involved keeping stats in high school.

Checking in on former Buccaneers QB Josh Freeman’s attempt to make it in the CFL.

Which Cardinals rookies can make a quick impact?

Rams rookie RB John Kelly feels he can compete for snaps right away.

WR Richie James showed some scrappiness at 49ers minicamp.

Seahawks rookie TE Will Dissly will be wearing No. 88 this year.