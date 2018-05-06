Todd Bowles can’t say if Teddy Bridgewater will do everything at OTAs

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan described quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as “healthy” this week, but there are different levels of health and it seems that Bridgewater isn’t at the top end of that spectrum.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles was asked on Saturday about whether Bridgewater will be a full participant in organized team activities later this month. Bowles said that he expects Bridgewater “to be out there throwing and competing with everybody else,” but didn’t say if Bridgewater has been running during conditioning work and stopped well short of saying the quarterback will be fully participating.

“I can’t give you 100 percent,” Bowles said, via ESPN.com. “I’ll see when it gets to that. Then I’ll be able to tell you.”

Bridgewater is guaranteed $500,000 from the Jets, which won’t buy him more than a chance to show that he’s healthy enough to factor into decisions with Josh McCown and Sam Darnold at quarterback. The longer it takes for Bridgewater to take full advantage of that chance, the less likely that he’ll be sticking around into the regular season.