Cardinals drop quarterbacks Brandon Doughty, Alek Torgersen

The Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen in the first round of the NFL Draft and they agreed to terms with Chad Kanoff as an undrafted free agent last week, which left them with an overstuffed depth chart at quarterback.

They took steps to alleviate that on Monday. The Cardinals have released quarterbacks Brandon Doughty and Alek Torgersen from their 90-man roster.

Both players joined the team on April 5 as waiver claims. Doughty was waived by the Dolphins, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and Torgersen was dropped after joining the Lions practice squad last December.

The moves leaves the Cardinals with Rosen, Kanoff, Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon at quarterback. The Cardinals need to release two more players before making their undrafted additions official before this weekend’s rookie minicamp.