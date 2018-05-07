Carson Wentz: I feel really confident I’ll play Week One

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz thinks he’ll be the starting quarterback when the 2018 NFL season opens in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 6.

Wentz said on NFL Network that the ACL he tore on December 10 is healing well enough that a full recovery in less than nine months is reasonable.

“Rehab has been great,” he said. “It’s quite the process. It can be painful some days. But so far everything is going well. My goal is to be back for Week One.”

And how confident is Wentz that he’ll reach that goal?

“I’m very confident,” he said. “It’s a fluid process so you never know but I’m doing what the doctors say and taking it step by step. There’s times you feel great and you want to push yourself but you’ve got to stay the course with what the doctors are saying. I feel really good and really confident for Week One.”

The Eagles will surely not push Wentz to come back, and the way Nick Foles played after Wentz went down shows they don’t need to. But they want him back in Week One, and he thinks he’ll be there.