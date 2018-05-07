Cliff Avril takes a radio job in Seattle

Getty Images

At varying points, Cliff Avril said he wanted to continue to play football.

But the former Seahawks defensive end, whose 2017 season ended with a neck injury, has found another job.

Via our Curtis Crabtree, Avril has taken a job as the midday co-host of a radio show on 950 KJR-AM.

“I’m excited to join the KJR team!” Avril said. “Seattle is home and I can’t wait to cover the best sports city in the world.”

The station referred to Avril’s job as a “next chapter,” and comments from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll over the weekend suggested that Avril was, in fact, done with football. The Seahawks released him with a failed-physical designation last week.

“Cliff was a fantastic player for us,” Carroll said. “We were very fortunate to get him back when we did years ago. And because of where he had been and what he had been through, he came in with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, and did nothing but great stuff. He has been a great leader and a bit of a statesman for us. He always says the right thing and stands for the right stuff and he has been a really high-character guy who you can just always count on.

“He has had a great career with us, we couldn’t have done it without him. I know this is a turn for him, but it’s a good turn. He’s had a good career that he put behind him and he’s moving on feeling good, and we’ll always be grateful for all the work he brought us.”

Avril spent 10 years in the league, the last five with the Seahawks.