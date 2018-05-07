Colts claim Randall Telfer off waivers

Getty Images

Tight end Randall Telfer has had an eventful week.

He was involved in a trade that sent him from the Browns to the Chiefs last week, but he never actually made it onto the roster in Kansas City. The trade, which would have put linebacker Dadi Nicolas in Cleveland, was rescinded by the teams on Friday and both players were waived instead.

Telfer won’t be on the open market as a free agent, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Telfer played 299 offensive snaps for Cleveland last year, but didn’t see much of the ball as he ended the year with three catches for 36 yards. He joins Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron at tight end in Indianapolis.