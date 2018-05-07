Eagles make Joe Callahan’s signing official

Getty Images

The Eagles made Joe Callahan‘s signing official, announcing a two-year deal. The move had been expected since last week.

The Packers waived Callahan last week.

Callahan was on the active roster for one game last season. He spent most of his two seasons in Green Bay on the practice squad.

He was an undrafted rookie from Wesley College.

The Eagles needed another arm with Carson Wentz still rehabbing from the the ACL and LCL he tore in his left knee in December. Philadelphia’s other quarterbacks are Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld, and the Eagles certainly don’t want to overtax Foles.