Falcons still looking for defensive line help

Getty Images

The Falcons just gave out a monster contract to quarterback Matt Ryan, and know they have some more players in line for extensions.

But they also have some immediate needs, and they don’t plan to ignore them.

During an interview on 92.9 The Game, Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said he was still hopeful to be able to add some depth to his defensive line in free agency.

The Falcons lost defensive tackle Dontari Poe to the Panthers, and Adrian Clayborn to the Patriots. They cut and re-signed defensive end Derrick Shelby, but still need some more bodies.

They used a third-round pick on Deadrin Senat and added some undrafted rookies, but obviously need some more help up front. Knowing that an extension for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is on the horizon, they want to surround him with some veteran help if they can.