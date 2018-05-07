Giants release five players ahead of rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The Giants cleared some room, in case they find anybody they like this weekend at rookie minicamp.

The team announced they had waived five players.

The one who played in a regular season game for them was safety Ryan Murphy, who played in three games last year.

The others were guard Damien Mama, wide receiver Canaan Severin, running back Terrell Watson, and punter Austin Rehkow. Watson has appeared in 11 NFL games, and has 36 rushing yards during stints with five teams including the Steelers and Eagles.

With teams using rookie minicamps as cattle call tryouts for unsigned players, there’s usually a few who catch the teams’ eyes and earn contracts.