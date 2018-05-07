Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews next in line for extensions in Atlanta

Getty Images

The Falcons checked off a big box on their to-do list last week when quarterback Matt Ryan signed a contract extension and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff will now move on to other matters.

Dimitroff outlined some of those plans during an appearance on 92.9 The Game on Monday. The G.M. said that the team will now look at extending the contracts of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and left tackle Jake Matthews.

Both players are in the final years of their rookie contracts. Matthews, a 2014 first-round pick, is set to make just under $12.5 million after the Falcons exercised their fifth-year option on his contract while Jarrett, a 2015 fifth-round pick, is making just over $1.9 million in 2018.

Matthews has missed just one game since joining the Falcons and he’s started every game he’s played in Atlanta. Jarrett has developed into a key part of the Atlanta front seven over the last two years and posted 34 tackles and four sacks during the 2017 season.