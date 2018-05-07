Jets sign two, cut two after rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The Jets wrapped up their weekend by signing two draft picks and two undrafted players, including one who tried out for the team over the weekend.

They announced that linebackers Frankie Luvu and Anthony Wint have both been added to the 90-man roster. The Jets waived cornerback Reggie Hall and defensive tackle Lord Hyeamang, both of whom were signed as undrafted free agents last week.

Luvu had 110 tackles, 19 for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over four seasons at Washington State. He had 6.5 of those sacks during his final season.

Wint took part in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He spent four seasons at Florida International and posted 336 tackles, including a 106-tackle 2016 season that ranks sixth in school history.