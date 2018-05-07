Kahlil McKenzie is “head down” and ready to work on conversion

Getty Images

The time for the jokes and the trash talk is over.

Now that Kahlil McKenzie is in Chiefs camp, the hard work of converting from defensive line to offensive line is on for the sixth-round pick. For his first few days as a Chief, his status as the son of Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie was the storyline, but things have changed now.

“You grow up wanting to do it your whole life. Being around guys who are doing this for their jobs, you just get a lot of love for it, a lot of respect for those guys and the time they put in,” Kahlil McKenzie said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “I’m just trying to take that same approach that I’ve seen other guys take — just come in head down, ready to work [and] be a sponge in the meeting rooms.”

In switching from defensive tackle to guard, he’s worked with Chiefs teammate Cameron Erving, who made a similar conversion during his career at Florida State. And while it’s early in the process, the Chiefs believe they’ve found a potential steal in the late rounds.

“This kid is going to look like a first-round pick. He is an impressive player,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a draftable talent just as a defensive lineman, and he would certainly be on an NFL roster this coming fall if he just played defensive line. But when you watched him at his pro day, . . . he had such a good workout at guard. It looked natural to him.”

Coming from a football family and a lineage of lineman, that’s not a surprise. But the younger McKenzie still has plenty of work in front of him, and knows it’s time to produce.