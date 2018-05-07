Malcolm Jenkins says sponsors have been reluctant to work with him over activism

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins knows he should be making plenty of off-field money right now. He knows he isn’t because of his activism.

Jenkins told Louisa Thomas of The Athletic that some sponsors have chosen to not work with him due to his prominent stance on political issues. But Jenkins is fine with that.

“All of that was to be understood when I stepped into this realm,” Jenkins said, via SportsBusiness Daily. “To me, that’s worth it.”

Still, Jenkins realizes the extent of the sacrifice.

“I’m a Pro Bowl player, just won the Super Bowl,” Jenkins said. “I should be able to get almost any endorsement that I want, but oftentimes we get to the table and someone says, ‘We don’t want to use him, because of all the things that are going on, maybe at a later time when it’s died down.’ I’ve heard that a lot. But it’s to be understood.”

That doesn’t make it right, but right and wrong don’t matter in situations like this. Business is business, and if there’s any chance that an association with a protesting player will hurt the brand, the company will be inclined to shy away.

23 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins says sponsors have been reluctant to work with him over activism

  3. Dude says he understands what’s up and someone else wants to pretend he’s crying about it.

    Malcolm ain’t the whiner on this one.

  4. I probably agree with him on a lot of things … but I just want to watch football. Protest on your own time.

  5. Why does it have to be right or wrong. There will be companies that have ownership that may disagree with his stance. That is their right to disagree and not offer him sponsorship as a result. Further any sponsor may feel that by using him to endorse a product may mean that they support his stance/agenda. Sponsors are looking for their product to sell not his and well what’s he known for.

    At least he gets it and stands up for his beliefs though which I and others should applaud. No pig socks, does speak about his cause/s and does it in a professional manner, or close to it.

  6. You have to be kidding me. “If there is any chance associating with a protesting player will hurt the brand the company will be inclined to shy away” You think? They pay the players to promote the brand not hurt it.
    I applaud Mr. Jenkins for accepting the consequences of his actions.

  7. Jenkins probably should have realized that might happen since probably about 50% of a company’s customers do not agree with the protests.

  9. Yea I know its crazy that the some people find it odd you want all these prisoners released when you wont be the one living next to them. It’s insane how much he plays victim. Insane.

  12. Although he’s done more than Kaep has, its still pathetic not to stand. Good for the sponsors. You make millions. Use your own money.

  13. Actions have consequences. People support equality. Players are choosing the wrong forum (National Anthem) to register their complaint with a local issue. Based on their for decision – companies don’t want to hurt their brands.

    If these players were pursuing activism in the community…. Helping build up communities…. Helping to build bridges between LEO and people… That would be well received..

  14. Regardless of which side of the fence you’re on with the anthem protest, we all must agree on one thing; the anthem protest participants failed miserably in taking the temperature of the room before they began their kneeling protests!

  15. I’m sorry, I live in New York on the border with Connecticut. I can’t remember the last time I saw a Pro Bowl safety on a commercial. QB, WR, occasionally Revis when he was deemed to be a Hall if Fame CB. But what’s so marketable about Jenkins? Stop with the activism and racial angle. You’re just not that interesting.

  17. How dare companies not pay lots of money to someone who might alienate their customer base and cause them to lose money! This is an outrage!

  19. “I’m a Pro Bowl player, just won the Super Bowl,” Jenkins said. “I should be able to get almost any endorsement that I want”

    That’s incorrect. Except for a handful of players (none of whom is a safety), no one in the NFL gets almost any endorsement they want.

    And the sponsors are wise to stay clear of him, lest they lose business because people don’t want to buy their products because they associated someone who doesn’t have respect for the national anthem.

  20. cdace13 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm
    And I’m a stones throw from Ridgefield on the NY side. I agree. The closest thing was the Osi Umenyiora commercial when that 5 hour energy drink first came out and the commercial looked like a college project.

  22. redlikethepig says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:46 pm
    I probably agree with him on a lot of things … but I just want to watch football. Protest on your own time.
    Yes, because I’m sure you’re glued to your tv screen during the national anthem.

