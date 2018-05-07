Monday morning one-liners

AP

Eric Wood has lost a lot of weight since announcing his retirement from the Bills.

How will the Dolphins’ late-round additions fare?

The new kickoff rule could benefit Patriots KR Cordarrelle Patterson.

Jets rookie TE Chris Herndon‘s recovery from a knee injury is going well.

Highlights from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson‘s minicamp practices.

The Bengals passed on chances to make trades during the draft.

A recap of the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

The Steelers may have gotten a steal in OL Chukwuma Okorafor.

It’s a big week on and off the field for the Texans.

Former Colts LB Edwin Jackson was honored with a posthumous degree by Georgia State University.

WR Allen Lazard thinks he can help the Jaguars.

Said former Titans S Michael Griffin, who will officially retire on Monday, “It was a blessing to play 10 years in this league. It wasn’t always easy, but it was always a good time.”

Assessing the pressure on Broncos G.M. John Elway.

WR Byron Pringle is trying to make the most of his opportunity with the Chiefs.

Chargers cornerbacks played the run well last year.

The Raiders hope DE Arden Key boosts their pass rush.

Who will start at tight end for the Cowboys?

A breakdown of Giants rookie DL B.J. Hill from his college coaches.

Five potential position battles for the Eagles.

Ranking Washington’s 2018 draft choices.

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe was surprised the Bears drafted him in the fourth round.

The Lions are deep at wide receiver.

The Packers have had some success transitioning tackles to guards.

RB Mike Boone didn’t go to the combine, but he landed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

The Falcons hope this year’s draft helps their special teams units.

Where will the Panthers turn for a defensive backs coach?

Former Saints T Zach Strief broke down the team’s rookie DE Marcus Davenport.

Were the Buccaneers too soft last season?

Taking stock of the Cardinals’ quarterback situation.

The Rams’ 2018 draft class by the numbers.

49ers rookie T Mike McGlinchey called it an “unbelievable opportunity” to play with Joe Staley.

A look at how new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is fitting in with the Seahawks.