NFLPA pursuing two challenges to NFL’s anthem policy and practices

Posted by Mike Florio on May 7, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Many have wondered why the NFL Players Association hasn’t taken an aggressive stand against the league in connection with the application (i.e., misapplication) of its anthem policy by multiple teams. That’s about to change.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will be pursuing a pair of grievances arising from the anthem issue.

The first grievance, technically a “non-injury grievance” under the labor deal, comes on behalf of safety Eric Reid against the Bengals and all clubs he may have spoken with. This grievance arises from questions posed to Reid by Bengals owner Mike Brown regarding whether he intends to continue to demonstrate during the anthem.

The second grievance seeks a “system arbitration” against the NFL and all teams regarding the league’s failure to enforce the absence of a policy that mandates standing. By allowing, for example, teams to ask players whether they intend to demonstrate as part of pre-employment communications, the NFL is permitting teams to disregard the fact that no league rule prohibits demonstrations. Indeed, the only rule on the books preserves the right of players to demonstrate during the national anthem — and that right was confirmed by the NFL in 2016 and reiterated by the league in 2017.

“Colin and Eric have taken courageous action at the expense of their professional careers and personal lives,” attorney Mark Geragos, who represents both players in a separate collusion grievance, said in a statement. “They did these selfless acts because they wanted to shine light on inequity and oppression. Today they welcome all NFL Players who have joined in the prosecution of the NFL for their conspiracy and illegal acts. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the NFLPA in our fight for justice, equality and inalienable rights of all Americans.”

The NFL is now defending four separate actions arising from its approach to the anthem issue. More could be coming.

13 responses to “NFLPA pursuing two challenges to NFL’s anthem policy and practices

  2. “The league’s failure to enforce the absence of a policy that mandates standing.”

    Huh? How do you “enforce” the “absence of a policy”?

    The premise of this article, and the union’s argument, is entirely faulty. NFL teams can take action based upon conduct that it deems detrimental even if there is no specific rule against it. In standard employment settings, we sometimes call this the “peeing in the coffee pot” principle (i.e. an employer can discipline an employee for peeing in the coffee pot even if it does not have a specific rule prohibiting such conduct).

    The league may throw the union a bone or two on this issue, but… if push comes to shove, these grievances will fail.

  3. So, the lawyers continue to get paid but the players don’t… Makes total sense.

  4. You know what, I’m glad this is happening to the NFL. They deserve it. When the whole anthem protest nonsense started they should’ve nipped in the bud like they’ve done with all other forms of player expression (see the fines every time a player wears a different pair of cleats, regardless of the cause). Instead they tried to keep all sides content; the players, the fans and the people who don’t care for the sport but want to push their political agenda on it. And now it’s all blowing up in their faces. Maybe, just maybe, this is what is needed for them to learn their lesson and stop being so greedy all the time. A few million down the drain on lawyers. One can only hope.

  7. Just leave the players in the locker room during the singing of the national anthem, like they used to do.

  8. Dear NFL,
    Call the NFLPA’s bluff. They believe you dont have the guts to have a league mandate regarding the anthem. Do it now! They NFLPA can not win this. You have the right to protest but not at work. They are betting that you will not risk their wrath. Well guess what the majority of American’s disagree with their protesting of the anthem. For once and for all do it. Even the NBA has this policy.

  9. but I don’t want to stop doing what is keeping you from hiring me because you’ve deemed it bad for business, but I’m going to try to make you hire me anyway!

  10. Many of you seem to miss the point and confuse work place rules that most employers have with rights that have been “collectively bargained.” Once a contract is in place, neither party may deviate from its terms without the other party’s consent. There was no rule requiring players to stand, to the contrary the NFL indicated they had the right to stand. Individual franchises trying to dictate conduct from players that contradicts that IS A VIOLATION of the collective bargaining agreement, (And I am a lawyer not a layman).

  11. By allowing, for example, teams to ask players whether they intend to demonstrate as part of pre-employment communications, the NFL is permitting teams to disregard the fact that no league rule prohibits demonstrations.
    ——————————————————————————————–
    How is asking a question disregarding anything? When a player like Reid states to the media he won`t kneel anymore why is it inappropriate for an owner to ask the question?

  12. Yeah……..

    This is really going to be a public relations fiasco for the NFLPA during the next labor negotiations

    Player share will drop from fifty percent to a half eaten bologna sandwich

  13. I feel bad for the players represented by this union that would rather the union stayed focused on getting a bigger piece of the pie, player safety you know things that move the needle.

