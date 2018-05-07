Raiders sign three tryout players, waive three others

Getty Images

The Raiders announced Texas running back Chris Warren’s signing along with California (Pa.) tight end Paul Butler and Michigan fullback Henry Poggi.

All three participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Butler participated in the Steelers’ 2017 rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He played 33 games in his college career.

Poggi appeared in 44 games at Michigan, with 17 starts. Thirteen of his starts came at fullback and the other four at tight end.

Warren rushed for 1,150 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at UT.

The Raiders waived North Carolina running back Elijah Hood, Northwestern Oklahoma State defensive lineman Joby Saint Fleur and Temple fullback Nick Sharga in corresponding moves.