Report: Patriots working on “tweaking” Rob Gronkowski’s contract

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently met with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, with the tight end committing to a return for 2018.

Now, the Patriots are working on “tweaking” Gronkowski’s deal, according to Karen Gurgian of the Boston Herald.

Last May, New England added $5.5 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s contract for the 2017 season. The All-Pro ended up making $10.19 million.

It’s likely the Patriots will do something similar for him this year.

Gronkowski, 28, is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary this season. He has outplayed the eight-year, $54 million extension he signed with the Patriots in 2012.