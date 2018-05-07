Ryan Switzer: Cowboys didn’t ask me to do things I’m “capable of doing”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

After the Cowboys traded for Tavon Austin, they said that their plan for Austin this season is to use him as “a web back” in a role similar to the one Lance Dunbar used to fill out of the backfield.

Austin has been a wide receiver to this point in his career and it appears the Cowboys have had such a move in mind for a while now. In an interview with Patrik Walker of 247 Sports, Raiders wideout Ryan Switzer said he felt the Cowboys wanted to put him in a similar role in their offense last season.

Switzer doesn’t think it was a good fit and the trade that sent him to Oakland on the final day of the draft lends support to that notion.

“The more I think on it, I think that they had a different plan for me than what I was capable of doing,” Switzer said. “I don’t know. Looking back I had two or three rushes in the NFL before receptions and I was taking reps at running back at times. I don’t know if were trying to use me as like a scat-back or what. There was a lot of talk about my high school days and being a RB and I don’t think I ever fit that mold as a change-of-pace back or someone with slide sweeps and carries. I don’t know if that’s the plan they had for me [because] it was never spoken, but when I try to piece these things together — that’s kind of what I’m thinking. …I think that had a little bit to do with it because I can’t really think of anything else. …I did, like coach [Jason] Garrett [told] me, I did everything [asked of me] and more. I felt like that, too. I’m not really sure. That’s about as good of a guess as I have.”

Switzer didn’t have much of an offensive role in Dallas — six catches and four carries — but saw a lot of work as a returner. He said he feels “a lot more confident” about his chances of contributing on offense in Oakland, although the presence of Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant means there will be a lot of competition for action as a wideout.

7 responses to “Ryan Switzer: Cowboys didn’t ask me to do things I’m “capable of doing”

  2. Maybe it’s clear they reached, you peaked at the NCAA level and at best are a fringe NFL player?

    I saw this kid play numerous times live in college. Good, little player, but he was already over-achieving at the NCAA level. He doesn’t have another gear.

    He’s not A Welker, Edelman or even an Amendola.

  4. @700levelvet

    While I can appreciate your dedication to your little ritual, you really don’t need to use so many ellipses. Nobody…actually…talks like…that

  5. Did the Cowboys ask him fumble punts, lose yardage on returns, and kneel, not fair catch, kneel punts with 20 yards to run??

  6. Effective returner? Yes He did take one punt back against the Skins. He also fumbled several, including the one that turned the game back to the Rams. He showed bad hands on passes in practice and games. What part of that doesn’t He get?

  7. Fifth string receivers don’t always make headlines during the off season, but when they do, you know they play for the Dallas Cowboys. The most relevant sports team on earth.

