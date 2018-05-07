Seahawks converting fifth-rounder Tre Flowers to cornerback

Getty Images

The Seahawks have always had a thing for big corners. Even if they’re not corners.

Among the things the Seahawks were working on during their rookie minicamp this weekend was an experiment, as they’re moving fifth-round pick Tre Flowers from safety to cornerback.

He hasn’t played cornerback since high school, but has the size (6-foot-3, with 35-inch arms) they like at the position. That required coach Pete Carroll to invest plenty of time in Flowers over the weekend, to work of techniques he’s never really used.

“It’s believing in the discipline it takes to do it, and really finding that patience it takes to sit on the line of scrimmage and not be jittery and all of that,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Guys think that they are supposed to go up there and beat the heck out of wide receivers and that’s what they think bump-and-run is. There is so much more to it than that. It’s the discipline it takes over time to develop the patience is really what the challenge is, if they are equipped.

“He’s got all of the tools that you’re looking for. He’s real long. He’s feet are really quick and light and he’s got terrific speed. And he’s already shown all of the abilities to make the plays by playing safety for all of those years, the tackles, the hits and the plays on the ball and all of that. That’s not even a concern of mine. Can he take to the discipline of it? Will he sit there and understand how it works?

“He showed like he really understood right off the bat. So it was a very good demonstration of what the future could hold. I was really pleased with that.”

Of course, it takes more than being the size of Richard Sherman to play like Richard Sherman, and not all of their projects pan out. But in a year of transition, they’re looking at all their options.