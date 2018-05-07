Seahawks sign five after minicamp tryouts

Getty Images

The Seahawks had a number of players trying out for the team during their three-day rookie minicamp and found five who they thought earned a longer look this offseason.

Seattle announced on Monday that they have signed wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow, free safety Tevon Mutcherson, center Marcus Henry, tackle Nick Callender and tackle Avery Young. Mutcherson, who played with Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin at UCF, was undrafted this year while the others have all been out of college for at least a year.

Stringfellow spent time with the Dolphins and Jets last year after catching 46 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns in his final year at Ole Miss. Henry and Young have also spent time on offseason rosters or practice squads the last two years.

The Seahawks cleared space for the newcomers by waiving wide receiver Ka’Raun White, wide receiver Taj Williams, linebacker Jason Hall, linebacker Paul Dawson and center Brad Lundblade. All but Dawson were signed as undrafted free agents last week.